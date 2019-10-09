Saint Lucia recognized for multiple Conde Nast Traveler 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Saint Lucia recognized as the #8 Island in the Caribbean and Atlantic, while seven resorts in the destination were named in the Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands list.

Resorts earning a spot on the Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands list include Jade Mountain (#15); Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort (#17); Cap Maison (#20); Anse Chastanet Resort (#27); Ladera Resort (#33); The Landings Resort and Spa (#34); and Rendezvous Resort (#49).

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” The full list of winners can be found here.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler not only as a destination overall but also for seven of our resorts, “said Minister of Tourism for Saint Lucia Dominic Fedee. “Saint Lucians work diligently to provide impeccable tourism experiences to our visitors from around the world, from exploring the natural splendor of our island to our world-class hotels and culinary experiences, and this accolade is a celebration of everything Saint Lucia has to offer guests.”

Saint Lucia is experiencing a record year for tourism arrivals and has several new tourism developments in the pipeline. The Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club horse racing and entertainment complex will debut this December; several hotels and resorts are unveiling major refurbishments; new local restaurants are expanding visitors’ dining options, and infrastructure improvements such as a new airport are underway.

The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

