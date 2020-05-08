Saint Lucia receives forty-five negative test results

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As of May 7, 2020 the World Health Organization reported a total of 3, 672, 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, with 254,045 deaths.

There are now 1, 542, 829 confirmed cases in the region of the Americas. The affected countries within the region include Dominican Republic (8,807), Haiti (101), Barbados (82), Jamaica (473), Cuba (1,703), Dominica (16), Grenada (21), Trinidad and Tobago (116), Guyana (93), Antigua and Barbuda (25), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (17) and Martinique (182).

As of May 8, 2020 Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Seventeen are fully recovered and have reintegrated into their communities and one active case is currently in hospital care and recovering well. On Friday, May 8, 2020 results for 45 samples were received and they were all negative. This brings a total of 620 tests conducted to date.

On Friday, May 8, 2020 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received into quarantine 219 Saint Lucians who are cruise ship workers on the Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess. These nationals shall be in quarantine for a period of 14 days as per country protocol. Over the next few weeks we will continue to receive other Saint Lucian cruise workers and eventually our returning nationals.

Quarantine centres have been set up in Saint Lucia using various hotels to facilitate the large numbers of returning nationals and any non-nationals that may arrive of concern. Institutional quarantine remains the standard for Saint Lucia, however in certain cases based on assessments home quarantine has been facilitated.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness once again asks the public to work with us to reduce the impact of COVID-19. Our returning nationals are asked to abide by the quarantine protocols. We ask their relatives and loved ones support them throughout the process. Further if anyone is aware of any individual who has entered Saint Lucia through unofficial routes to alert the authorities. All these measures are in place to keep all of us safe.

The Department of Health and Wellness will continue providing regular updates on COVID-19.

