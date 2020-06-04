Saint Lucia receive negative COVID-19 test results for 32 consecutive days

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 89 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — As of June 3, 2020, the World Health Organization reported a total of 6, 287,771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, with 379,941 deaths. Within the region of the Americas there was a total of 2, 949,455 cases.

On June 4, 2020, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received the results of 68 COVID-19 tests that were conducted, all of which returned as negative. This is 32 consecutive days, that we have received no positive cases since our last case was recorded on May 3, 2020.

During the last weeks, the testing strategy focused on the testing of frontline workers and the repatriated cruise ship nationals. We also continued testing the patients who accessed care at the respiratory clinics. We continue to note negative test results, which has been very encouraging.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness alerts the public that as we open up the sectors the risk of transmission increases. We can reduce this risk by ensuring the public health and social measures are maintained. We also anticipate new cases, however, if we all comply with the guidelines and maintain them, the possibility for transmission is minimized.

With all this in place, we also require the support of every citizen in maintaining the recommended infection prevention and control and physical distancing measures to strengthen our readiness. We ask that everyone continues to sanitize their hands by either hand-washing or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wearing their masks while undertaking daily activities out of the home, and maintain the required 6-foot distance. Also, be sure to cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing. These simple and inexpensive actions will make a meaningful difference in preventing the spread of infection.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing regular updates on COVID-19.

( 0 ) ( 0 )