Saint Lucia reaches out in hurricane relief efforts

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia along with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has activated hurricane relief mechanisms to provide aid to the territories affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to extend assistance to the Saint Lucian Diaspora in these areas, especially at this time in Dominica. In this regard persons concerned about relatives in those areas are being requested to submit information of Saint Lucians residing in affected areas for us to attempt to make contact or facilitate assistance.

Information submitted should include:

First Name:

Last Name:

D.O.B.:

Passport / ID

Data:

Country of Residence:

Location in affected territory (Whether it be in a shelter or physical address):

Telephone number for individual:

Email Address:

Your contact number:

Any form of contact information:

Any additional details:

All information should be submitted to [email protected]

Alternatively persons can also contact the National Emergency Management Organisation at Tel: 758-452-3802. Additionally, cash donations can be made to the following accounts in the name of the Government of Saint Lucia as follows:

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to empathize with all affected persons during this difficult time.