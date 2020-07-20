Saint Lucia ranks #17 in magazine’s ‘top 25’ Caribbean islands

(PRESS RELEASE) — Fresh off the heels of the reintroduction of commercial aviation services to the island, Saint Lucia has been awarded a title of prestigious honour by world-renowned national U.S. travel magazine, Travel + Leisure.

Destination Saint Lucia now ranks at number 17 in the “Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas”.

Annually, Travel + Leisure’s discerning readers demonstrate their commitment to seeking out meaningful travel experiences of the highest caliber. In 2020, hundreds of thousands of readers voted in the magazine’s annual survey, sharing their thoughts on favorite hotels, islands, tour operators, and more.

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers.

Speaking on the recent accolade, Minister with responsibility for Tourism Honourable Dominic Fedee said: “It is an honour to be named by such a pillar of the travel industry and this award reflects the ethos of our Saint Lucian people who take pride in what they do, and it is also a reflection of our hospitality that is second to none. This award is also is quite timely as Saint Lucia has just resumed travel services from the important USA market and we are gearing up to accommodate the Caribbean and the wider world in the coming weeks.”

Three Saint Lucian accommodation properties were also named in the category of “Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas”. Jade Mountain ranked at number 9, Cap Maison number 12, and Anse Chastanet at number 21.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) continues to strategically position the destination as one of choice to travelers. With current global changes to the travel landscape, the SLTA and the Ministry of Tourism continue to work in tandem with local health authorities to ensure the Health and safety of visitors and Saint Lucian communities.

— Saint Lucia Tourism Authority