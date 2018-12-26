Saint Lucia ranked in world’s best beaches list

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — FlightNetWork, one of the world’s largest online travel publications, selected and ranked 400 of the world’s top beaches with the help of 1,000 of the industry’s leading travel professionals.

Saint Lucia has one beach featured in the ‘Top 50 Central American & Caribbean Beaches’ category: Jalousie Bay in Soufriere.

Jalousie is ranked 41st.

Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos is ranked #1, Seven Mile Beach in Cayman Islands #2, and Varadero Beach in Cuba #3.

FlightNetWork said: “Often touted as the Mecca of lust-worthy beaches, the shores of Central America and the Caribbean provide ample reasons to pack your bathing suits and book a flight. To ensure your vacation doesn’t disappoint, we’ve developed one of the most extensive lists of Central American and Caribbean beaches. When you’re done perusing this list, you’ll have a firm grasp on the life-enhancing beaches you deserve to visit as soon as possible.

“To create Central America and the Caribbean’s Top 50 Beaches©. FlightNetwork collected insight from over 1200 journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies, who know all things travel. The invaluable wisdom they provided ensured our list of Central American and Caribbean beaches will lead you to shores so extraordinary you may decide to permanently change your address.”