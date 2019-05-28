Saint Lucia Public Service adds new component to Summer Employment Programme

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Over the years, successful applicants of the Government of Saint Lucia Summer Employment Programme have been subjected to informal orientation sessions within their assigned agencies. However, this year, for the first time, students will undergo a comprehensive orientation training with the aim of enhancing their understanding of the Saint Lucia Public Service.

Four sessions have been organized, with the first setting off on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. at the Public Service Training Institute located at Union.

The training will cover: structure and functions of ministries and departments; introduction to the staff orders; time management; ethics and professionalism; on-the-Job skills; and student’s responsibility.

The training will be facilitated mostly by professionals from within the Department of the Public Service, in collaboration with an external presenter with expertise in ethics and professionalism. Upon completion, participates will obtain a “Certificate of Participation”.

The Summer Employment Programme is open to fifth form students, year one college students and university students who are not in their final year.

Students are granted a two-month period of employment from June to July or July to August. Students receive a stipend which can assist them in defraying the cost of school supplies as they continue in their studies. Unfortunately, due to a limited budget, less than 200 students are accommodated under the programme in any given year.

