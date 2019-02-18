Saint Lucia public servants participate in ‘stress and communication session’

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE/GIS) — The Department of the Public Service on Wednesday, Feb. 13 hosted a stress and communication session in its conference room under the theme, “One Step Could Change Your Life.”

The session formed part of a series of staff engagements facilitated by the Department’s Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

The Employee Assistance Programme was established by the Department of the Public Service on March 10, 2016, as a work-based intervention programme designed to enhance the professional attitude of government employees and provide assistance to those who are experiencing professional and personal challenges, which adversely affect their quality of life and job performance.

Through the EAP, public officers can benefit from workshops, debriefings and counselling sessions on time management, stress and anger management, team building, conflict management, emotional difficulty, financial issues, and alcohol or chemical dependency.

With confidentiality as the backbone of all EAP counselling services, all EAP counsellors are highly trained professionals who are governed by the Code of Conduct and Standard for Counselors/Practitioners of the Employee Assistance Programme and the Public Service Commission.

Every public officer is eligible to receive up to six counselling sessions at no cost, with each session lasting approximately one hour.

The Department of the Public Service’s Employee Assistance Programme was featured in the Caribbean Leadership Project Magazine “Celebrating the Caribbean Leadership Project 2011-2018” as a “bright spot in the Caribbean”.

The EAP Unit has also published a 25-page booklet consisting of client testimonials.