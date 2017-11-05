Don't Miss
Saint Lucia produces three UWI valedictorians

By GIS
November 5, 2017
2017 UWI valedictorians Rhyesa Joseph, Zia Barnard and Yenver Caesar

(GIS) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council has commended three extraordinary Saint Lucian students who were selected as valedictorians at the University of the West Indies.

Rhyesa Joseph of Vieux Fort was named valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences (UWI Cavehill Campus). Zia Barnard of Choiseul was selected as valedictorian for the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, and Science and Technology at the UWI St Augustine Campus; and Yenver Caezar of Gros Islet, is the valedictorian for the Faculty of Social Sciences at the UWI St Augustine Campus.

The NYC stated that young persons with such achievements serve as role models for Saint Lucia’s youth, and congratulated all other graduates of the University of the West Indies.

Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert also lauded the students’ achievements.

“I am extremely proud of the three young Saint Lucians who graduated from the University of the West Indies as Valedictorians. Rhyesa Joseph, Zia Barnard, and Yenver Caezar, I would like to wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Keep making your parents, family, friends and country proud,” the minister stated.

 

6 comments

  1. Lissa
    November 6, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    I see another Nobel Laureate candidate for St. Lucia in the not so distant future.
    Great work youngsters..Keep it up!
    Positive Vibes

  2. Kathy
    November 6, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Congrats to the hard working young people who are choosing excellence over ignorance.

  3. Politicians don’t take jail.
    November 6, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    The girl in the middle looking good,I will have to roll when I see her...Oh yeah congrats & whatever.

  4. Anonymous
    November 6, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    👏👏👏👏 comgrats

  5. Anonymous
    November 6, 2017 at 8:33 AM

    That is what I am talking about. Great story × 1000.Congratulations youngsters keep making yourselves, family and friends happy.

  6. Johnson Johnson
    November 6, 2017 at 3:23 AM

    Love to see positivity for our youth keep up the hard work !!

