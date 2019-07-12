Don't Miss
Saint Lucia prisoners receive large screen television, board games and sporting equipment

By West Tech Shipping
July 12, 2019

BCF

(PRESS RELEASE) — West Tech Shipping is backing the “Make It Happen Foundation”, spearheaded by Mrs. Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet, with its donation of recreational items to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

The items which consist of a large screen television, a number of board games and sporting equipment, were shipped via West Tech Shipping from the United States into Saint Lucia. At that juncture, the leading, regional courier and logistics company recognized the need to support the cause to “make it happen”.

“We are humbled that we were able to contribute to this cause in our capacity as the premier shipping company. Due to the sizes and quantities, the packages attracted an exorbitant shipping and handling fee, which we felt we should absorb.

“The donation to the rehabilitation facility falls directly in line with our core values- family and community first. In light of this, it was natural that West Tech partner with the foundation, with its donation to the facility,” expressed West Tech Shipping Regional Marketing Manager, Ms. Delia Louis.


West Tech Shipping commends the “Make It Happen Foundation” for recognizing the importance of rehabilitative incentives for the people housed at the facility. The Shipping company remains committed to supporting activities aimed at community development.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 13, 2019 at 3:24 PM

    is a particular politcian trying to prepare for his upcoming stint in bordelais by sending tv up there?
    these criminals are there for reason. they should not be entertained. the persons behind this have run out of brain cells. there are plenty of disadvanatged and poor people in the island that can benefit in many ways from this initiative.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

