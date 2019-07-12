Saint Lucia prisoners receive large screen television, board games and sporting equipment

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — West Tech Shipping is backing the “Make It Happen Foundation”, spearheaded by Mrs. Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet, with its donation of recreational items to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

The items which consist of a large screen television, a number of board games and sporting equipment, were shipped via West Tech Shipping from the United States into Saint Lucia. At that juncture, the leading, regional courier and logistics company recognized the need to support the cause to “make it happen”.

“We are humbled that we were able to contribute to this cause in our capacity as the premier shipping company. Due to the sizes and quantities, the packages attracted an exorbitant shipping and handling fee, which we felt we should absorb.

“The donation to the rehabilitation facility falls directly in line with our core values- family and community first. In light of this, it was natural that West Tech partner with the foundation, with its donation to the facility,” expressed West Tech Shipping Regional Marketing Manager, Ms. Delia Louis.



West Tech Shipping commends the “Make It Happen Foundation” for recognizing the importance of rehabilitative incentives for the people housed at the facility. The Shipping company remains committed to supporting activities aimed at community development.

