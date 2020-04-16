Don't Miss

Saint Lucia police says thanks for ‘successful front-line workers COVID-19 telethon’

By RSLPF
April 16, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to thank the following individuals and institutions who contributed towards the success of the Saint Lucia frontline workers COVID-19 response telethon:

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet and the Cabinet of Ministers for endorsing and supporting the activity.
The organising committee, comprising of:
Honourable Dominic Fedee
Pinkly Francis
Racquel Chastanet
Michelle Phillip
Beverly Dotty
Davina Lee
Nathania Augier
Geraine Georges
and the National Community Foundation (NCF).

A special thank you goes out to the donors, who contributed generously towards obtaining personal protective equipment for frontline workers and sustaining the National Meals Program.

To corporate Saint Lucia, the people, and friends of Saint Lucia, here and abroad, who contributed financially and in-kind, through well wishes, thoughts and prayers, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force extends its gratitude for helping us keep you safe!

