Saint Lucia police promise to get tough on criminals, increase patrols

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 26 Shares

(SNO) — As Saint Lucia heads into the busy Christmas season, the police are promising to get tough on criminals and criminal activities on the island.

Police Commissioner Severin Moncherry said new plans are being put in place as the police have not met some of their intended targets in the fight against crime.

“We at the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force have reviewed our plans and our strategies and from all indications it appears that we have not been able to meet some of our intended targets,” he said. “As a result we are putting in place new plans, new strategies. These strategies will be more head-on, they will be more aggressive and they will be targeted.”

Moncherry said the new plans are aimed at criminals who he said seem to have declared war on Saint Lucians.

“I want, at this point, to thank my hard-working officers for their efforts over the past month. But to those criminals out there, who it appears have declared war on our citizens and by extension the RSLPF, what I will say to you is that the RSLPF will continue to ensure the safety and security of Saint Lucians,” he stated.

He promised more police patrols on the streets of the island.

“We’ve called back six officers from Saint Kitts,” Moncherry stated. “I’ve also called back officers from leave. From the deputy commissioner of police down, many will be on the streets, night and day.”

The commissioner’s statement came against a background of criminal activity in Saint Lucia.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wayne Charlery, who is responsible for crime and intelligence management, said the police is investigating 40 homicides, excluding one police shooting.

“Thus far, we’ve been able to solve 17 of those cases,” he said.