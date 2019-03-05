Saint Lucia police officer dies from injuries sustained in local bike race

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has lost another officer.

SRP 15 Oswald Simon died on Monday (March 4) from injuries he sustained in a bike racing accident late Sunday afternoon, March 3, in Cul De Sac, according to police sources.

Simon was a featured participant in Sunday’s St. Luca Moto X Club 2019 season opener. He and another rider were injured during the races. However, there is no official word on the medical status of the other rider

The Club confirmed the incident in a Facebook post: “As the day ends on the 2019 St. Lucia Moto X Club season opener we would like all to join us in prayer for our two riders injured today. #44 Oswald “Official” Simon and #100 Jah Mallen Alcindor. Top finishers in Class A & B respectively last year injured on the track today. It was a damper for us on the much anticipated opener. The riders were so eager to show their best. Their skill. Their joy and it was shut down so quickly. Both riders are currently at the hospital undergoing test and we are looking forward to a speedy recovery from them. Please share and keep them In your prayers.”

Unfortunately, there was no speedy recovery for the police officer who was in urgent need of blood while being treated at Victoria Hospital where he eventually succumbed on Monday.

One of his closest colleagues, Ron Chicot, wrote on Facebook: “RIP my brother, couldn’t hold back the tears mate!! Nothing was too much for you to do for or give someone…..I will miss that smile….”

Many others have been expressing shock and sadness, on social media, at the officer’s untimely passing.

This is the second police officer to have died in recent days.

WPC Tamara Charles-Laure, who was left paralyzed by a motor vehicle accident in 2010, passed away in hospital Thursday morning, Feb. 21. It is believed she died from complications from the accident.

Charles-Laure, the wife of former president of the Police Welfare Association, Camron Laure,, was the host of Police Vibes on Radio 100, a frequent participant in the annual police Kaiso Headquarters competitions and also participated in the first ever Miss RSLPF Pageant.

The management of St. Lucia News Online expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Oswald Simon and Tamara Charles-Laure.