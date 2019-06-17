Saint Lucia police investigating viral video of man being stoned

Share This On:

Pin 617 Shares

Saint Lucia police have confirmed that they have seen the viral video of a man being stoned but are yet to verify the location of the incident.

“We tried finding out about it. We don’t know where that is but it looks local,” a law enforcement official told St. Lucia News Online.

The amateur video, which is one minute and 46 seconds long, has been shared many times on Facebook and Whatsapp.

It shows a shirtless young man arming himself with a large rock then breaking it into smaller pieces. He proceeds to stone another man, whom persons claim in social media posts to be a senior citizen.



The victim collapses on the road after being hit in the back of the head. He lays motionless and bleeding. Seconds later someone tries to pull him up in a bid to revive him.

The man regains consciousness for a short while before laying back down on the road.

During the ordeal, a man wearing a blue shirt and a cap appears to try and make peace.

Persons on social media are calling on the authorities, if the incident is found to be local, to arrest the person recording the video along with the perpetrator.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO

( 62 ) ( 50 )