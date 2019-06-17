Don't Miss
Saint Lucia police investigating viral video of man being stoned

By St. Lucia News Online
June 17, 2019

Saint Lucia police have confirmed that they have seen the viral video of a man being stoned but are yet to verify the location of the incident.

“We tried finding out about it. We don’t know where that is but it looks local,” a law enforcement official told St. Lucia News Online.

The amateur video, which is one minute and 46 seconds long, has been shared many times on Facebook and Whatsapp.

It shows a shirtless young man arming himself with a large rock then breaking it into smaller pieces. He proceeds to stone another man, whom persons claim in social media posts to be a senior citizen.


The victim collapses on the road after being hit in the back of the head. He lays motionless and bleeding. Seconds later someone tries to pull him up in a bid to revive him.

The man regains consciousness for a short while before laying back down on the road.

During the ordeal, a man wearing a blue shirt and a cap appears to try and make peace.

Persons on social media are calling on the authorities, if the incident is found to be local, to arrest the person recording the video along with the perpetrator.

3 comments

  1. Don’t care
    June 17, 2019 at 6:08 PM

    That’s so inhuman everybody there should be arrested

  2. Anonymous
    June 17, 2019 at 5:46 PM

    That's in deglos lil higher up the rubbish damp. Can't believe someone filmed this instead of helping the poor man

  3. Speak my mind
    June 17, 2019 at 5:37 PM

    In one way yes arrest the person videoing the ordeal but if it wasnt recorded how would they know that the ordeal happened?

