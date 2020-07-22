Saint Lucia police arrest two more for gun and ammunition

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two men were arrested and charged for the unlawful possession of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition after they were busted in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Speaking a press conference on Tuesday, Police spokeswoman Corporal Ann Joseph said that on Sunday, July 19, 2020, Kevia Melius, 35, of Garrand, Babonneau was arrested by officers of the Babonneau Police Station after they discovered a .45 pistol with three rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Joseph said the officers were conducting a routine patrol when they searched his vehicle.

Joseph further disclosed that Melius was charged but he is in police custody pending a bail application.

In a separate incident, Gavin Jn Baptiste of La Croix Maingot, Castries was arrested after a .40 calibre Smith and Wesson firearm along with a magazine with two rounds of ammunition was discovered during a search by police, MBC reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 18.

No further details are available in this case.