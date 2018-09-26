Saint Lucia participates in the Fifth International Open Data Conference in Argentina

(PRESS RELEASE) – Minister for the Public Service Honourable Dr. Ubaldus Raymond along with the Saint Lucia Open Data Co-ordinator, Louise Mathurin-Serieux, are representing Saint Lucia at the Fifth International Open Data Conference (IODC), in Buenos Aires, Argentina from September 27-28.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme, “The Future is Open”, and forms part of the Open Data Week which extends from September 24-28, 2018. The 5th IODC, provides a forum for two thousand participants from the global open data community, to collaborate and plan the future of the opening of information. At this week’s conference participants will also define strategies to promote the use of open data, locally, regionally and globally.

The Conference was co-organized by the Ministry of Modernization of the Argentine Republic, Organizations of the local civil society and the International Development Research Center (IDRC).

The Government of Saint Lucia, through the Department of the Public Service, began a data revolution in the island with the launch of the Saint Lucia Open Data portal (www.opendata.govt.lc) on June 08, 2018.

The online data repository ensures that all government-owned data which does not contain personal information or create a threat to national security, is made freely available in an easily reusable format. The Saint Lucia Open Data portal is a component of the Open Data Policy for the Saint Luca public service approved by Cabinet on November 09th 2017.