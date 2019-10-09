Saint Lucia participates in Taiwan National Day celebrations

Share This On:

(GIS) — Saint Lucia will be featured, tonight, during the 108th National Day celebrations of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

In observance of Taiwan’s double-ten day, a 14-member contingent—including Prime Minister Allen Chastanet—visited the Republic of China (Taiwan), to participate in the festivities. During the National Day parade, Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan will portray Saint Lucia’s customs and culture.

“This year, professional dancers from Saint Lucia will be leading students studying in Taiwan in our National Day parade,” President Tsai Ing-wen said. “Their performance will highlight our close friendship and our determination to pursue a brighter future together.”

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet congratulated the government and people of Taiwan on its 108th National Day.

“A celebration for Taiwan is a celebration for Saint Lucia,” he said. “Taiwan is a strong and resilient nation. Our people wish you all the best as you continue to seek to make your mark in the world.”

Taiwan’s National Day celebrations will be streamed live via the National Television Network (channel 122 and channel 37) and Facebook at 9 p.m., on Oct. 9.

