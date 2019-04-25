Don't Miss
Saint Lucia organisations collaborate to promote Occupational Safety and Health Day, Labour Day

Press releases
April 25, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Trade Union Federation (TUF) has collaborated with the Employers Federation, Labour Department and the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association to create awareness and focus on Occupational Safety and Health Day (OSH) observed on April 28 and Labour Day on May 1, annually.

We have designated a Week of Workers (WOW) to mark the observance of both days.

The theme focuses on “A Safe and Healthy Future of Work”.

Among the aims of the Week of Workers (WOW) is to improve both the employers and employees knowledge of good workplace practices and enhance their morale, efficiency and productivity.

The following includes a list of planned events in observance of OSH Day and Labour Day 2019.

– Radio and television program appearances – April 23-30
– May Day Rally at CSA Center – Wednesday, May 1
– Soccerama at Flow grounds, Corinth – Sunday, May 5
– Panel discussion – Thursday, May 9
– Women’s forum

The public and members participation is encouraged.

