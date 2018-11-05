Saint Lucia officials warn of public encroachment at emergency scenes

Share This On:

(SNO) — Emergency personnel in St. Lucia are appealing to the public to be cautious on the scenes of accident and other similar situations, saying their encroachment could hamper efforts in helping those in need of assistance.

The presence of members of the public during a fatal accident on the Bexon Highway on Oct. 30 did hamper efforts to manage the scene, a fire official said.

He appealed to the public to allow emergency personnel to do their jobs.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance on the scene and we also plea to them to allow the firefighters to manage the scene, because we usually have persons encroaching on the scene which is very difficult for the firefighters to operate,” he said on HTSNews4orce.

He stated that sometimes assistance from the public is required but it must be done in an orderly fashion.

“Therefore I want to appeal to the public on these emergency scene, fire scenes, yes sometimes the firefighters will request assistance from the public but please let it be in an orderly manner,” he stated.

Twenty-one people have died so far this year due to traffic accidents on the island.