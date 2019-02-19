Don't Miss
Saint Lucia observes regional programme aimed at breaking poverty cycle

By GIS
February 18, 2019

(GIS) — Saint Lucia continues to actively drive its social safety net reform policies and programmes.

An important step in the process was taken recently as a high-level delegation from the government of Saint Lucia travelled to Grenada on a study tour of that island’s social programme, Support for Education, Empowerment and Development (SEED).

SEED is a model programme in the Caribbean region aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty through targeted cooperation interventions across the government system.

In keeping with a holistic approach to the reform process, the Saint Lucia delegation discussed policy with technocrats from Grenada’s Ministry of Social Development, Housing, and Community Empowerment.

This included a tour of a refurbished school compound. The compound was opened three years ago and is being used as a residential facility for juvenile justice reform.

