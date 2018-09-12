Saint Lucia observes International Democracy Day

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday 15, September 2018 Saint Lucia will join the rest of the world in the observance of International Day of Democracy under the theme, “Democracy under Strain: Solutions for a Changing World.”

Established through a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007, International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world and encourages governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy.

According to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, “This year’s International Day of Democracy is an opportunity to look for ways to invigorate democracy and seek answers to the systemic challenges it faces. This includes tackling economic and political inequalities, making democracies more inclusive by bringing the young and marginalized into the political system, and making democracies more innovative and responsive to emerging challenges such as migration and climate change”.

The Electoral Department for its part will be commemorating International Democracy Day with activities spread throughout September. Among them, school visits and media appearances to educate the citizens on the role and importance of democracy, lecture presentations on the topic “Democracy under Strain: Solutions for a Changing World”, launch of the process checklist video presentations, (requirements for obtaining a National identification Card) and tour of the various electoral boundaries.