Saint Lucia not under tropical storm watch or warning, but residents advised to be vigilant

(St. Lucia Met Services) – At 11 am today, a strong disturbance was centered about 8.8 degrees N, Longitude56.8 W or about 325 miles ESE of Trinidad.

This system is moving west at about 25 mph or 37 km/h. The maximum sustained winds are about 40 mph or 65 km/h.

This system has a high probability of developing into a tropical cyclone later today. The center of the system is forecasted to pass to the south of St Lucia, in the vicinity of Trinidad sometime tonight.

Currently, St Lucia is NOT under a tropical storm watch or warning and adverse weather associated with the system is not expected to significantly impact the island.

Persons with marine interests are strongly advised to be exercise extremely caution. Waves and swells associated with this system, can cause the seas to become rough.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and continue to listen to all reports that are issued by the St Lucia Meteorological Service or the National Emergency Management Organization.