Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates representatives selected by the World Youth Festival

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Youth Council wishes to congratulate Ms Kernisha Flavien and Mr Randal Theodule, who have been chosen by organisers to be part of the 9th World Youth Festival for Youth and Students in Sochi, Russia next month.

The theme for this year’s event is “For Peace, Solidarity and Social Justice, we struggle against Imperialism. Honouring our past, we build the future”.

Applications to be part of the Festival were opened last year, during which all youth between the ages of 18-35 years old were encouraged to apply. Ms Flavien and Mr Theodule were two (2) of only three (3) persons from Saint Lucia to submit their applications to be part of the Festival.

After their selection process, The World Youth Festival approved the particiaption of the delegates from the Mabouya Valley, pending the confirmation of parts of the application by the Saint Lucia National Youth Council.

After this process was completed, the Festival organisers officially accepted the pair as participants. The World Youth Festival is a self funding event, and as such, the participants were required to raise funds for their attendance.

Participants have been briefed on what is expected of them as youth representatives and were asked to prepare diligently to report on their experiences to the youth of Saint Lucia. The Saint Lucia National Youth Council wishes Ms Flavien and Mr Theodule all the best in Russia.

We would also like to take this opportunity to encourage young Saint Lucians to continue taking advantage of these opportunities, as the Council continues to promote and share opportunities similar to this one on our social media pages @nycsaintlucia .