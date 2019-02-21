Saint Lucia mourns police officer Tamara Charles-Laure

Share This On:

(SNO) — Members of the local media and law enforcement fraternities, and the wider Saint Lucia community, are mourning the death of police officer, Tamara Charles-Laure.

Tamara, who was left paralyzed by a motor vehicle accident in 2010, reportedly passed away in hospital Thursday morning, Feb. 21, according to law enforcement sources.

She was well known for her works as a press officer in the Press and Public Relations Office of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Tamara, especially from her colleagues. One of them, former press officer, Zachary Hippolyte, wrote: “You started me on my journey to be a press officer, will never forget your advice and instructions. Our convos, your constant indulgence “Zack always order online, you save money that way” you loved life and never accepted your disability. Trail blazer, leader, friend. Rip.”

Tamara sustained serious injuries in 2010, and was left paralyzed, when her motor vehicle careened plunged down a precipice at Barre de l’isle. The former Police Vibes host returned to work in 2013.

Prior to the accident, she performed in police calypso under the stage name ‘Brown Sugar’.

In a 2013 interview with HTS television (see video below), Tamara heaped praise on her husband, Camron Laure – former president of the Police Welfare Association — for sticking with her through thick and thin.

She said at the time, that if it was not for her husband and the “Almighty God”, she would have been lost.

“… Because my husband has to do basically everything for me, and he does it without complaining, without saying he is tired, even when I know he is tired he does it. I mean he is my nurse, my therapist, my psychologist, because you do get your moments when you break down,” she said in the 2013 HTS interview.

The management of St. Lucia News Online expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Tamara Charles-Laure.