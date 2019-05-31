Don't Miss
Aftermath of Saint Lucia motor vehicle accident captured on video

By St. Lucia News Online
May 31, 2019

A video of a traffic accident in Saint Lucia has surfaced on social media. (SEE VIDEO BELOW ARTICLE)

The accident is reported to have occurred Friday afternoon, May 31.

Based on the video, four vehicles were involved, including a truck, pickup van, small bus and a sports utility vehicle.

According to the ‘commentator’ in the video, the accident allegedly occurred near a Rayneau business site in Cul De Sac.

There were unofficial reports of injuries. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

