Saint Lucia minibus operators, vendors to get relief: PM

(St. Lucia News Online) — Minibus operators, vendors, and operators of hospitality operations are among the individuals who will receive relief from the Government of Saint Lucia as a result of the financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has announced.

Minibus operators will obtain “relief” through the payment of $1.1 million in fuel rebate, Chastanet said in his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020.

The prime minister delivered the first phase of his government’s response to COVID-19, named the ‘Social Stabilization Programme’.

In his address, he also announced “the suspension of all rent payments for six months for vendors and operators of hospitality operations, including restaurants, which are accommodated in units owned by the government, for SMMEs with can demonstrate loss of business”.

Prime Minister Chastanet said the outbreak of COVID-19 has created two crises: a health crisis and an economic crisis, “the likes of which we have never seen”.

Also included in his stimulus package: financial aid for contributors and non-contributors of the National Insurance Corporation (NIC), persons who lost their jobs directly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, farmers, and fishers, among others.

