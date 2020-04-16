Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association mourns Dr. Stephen Sinson

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association (SLMDA) is mourning the passing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, of Dr. Stephen Sinson, well known as a committed dentist and one of its long-standing members.

Dr. Sinson will be remembered, not only for his service to the country in the field of dentistry but as a friendly personality and for his love of discussion at the grassroots level.

SLMDA’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Monique Monplaisir, issued this condolence message, on Dr. Sinson’s untimely passing.

“We at the Saint Lucia Medical & Dental Association, with deep sadness, mourn the loss of fellow member and friend, Dr. Stephen Sinson.

Dr. Sinson was a steadfast professional, a lover of life and a passionate person and an eager teacher. He will be sorely missed.

“The SLMDA expresses sincere condolences to his family. We will be paying tribute to his legacy at a later date. Saint Lucia has, indeed, lost a great man.”

Dr. Sinson attended St Mary’s College from 1960-1967, following which he pursued studies at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, where he attained a B.Sc in chemistry in 1972. From 1972-1977 he attended the BDS Royal Dental Hospital, School of Dentistry, University of London, England.

Dr. Sinson held the post of house officer in the Department of Plastic and Oral Surgery, St. Georges Hospital, Hyde Park Corner, London, England in 1978. He was honorary clinical assistant at St. George’s plastic/oral surgery, tooting, London from 1979 to 1982, and also held a private practice in London during that period.

His professional service to Saint Lucia started in 1982 as a dental officer in the public service. He was later promoted to acting senior dental officer — a post he held for three years.

Dr. Sinson operated a private practice here that offered general dentistry services that covered oral surgery, treatment of facial bone injuries, oral pathology and dental forensics.

Dr. Sinson was a regular presenter at Continuing Medical Education activities organized by the SLMDA.