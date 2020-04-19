Don't Miss

Saint Lucia loses another to COVID-19 overseas

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 19, 2020

Victor Mangal

(St. Lucia News Online) — The dreaded novel coronavirus continues to claim the lives of Saint Lucians living in the diaspora.

Victor Mangal, alias ‘Bottie’, passed away in New York, USA on Saturday night, April 18, according to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online.


Mangal hailed from the south of the island, according to reports. Persons on social media recall knowing him from Micoud and Vieux Fort Secondary.

Mangal was a former cricketer and umpire.

At least 23 Saint Lucians in the diaspora have died from COVID-19 to date.

