Saint Lucia launches Kwéyòl poetry writing competition

(GIS) — As part of its observance of International Mother Language Day (Feb. 21), the Saint Lucia National Commission for UNESCO launched a poetry competition which seeks to highlight the Creole language.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and promote the use of more than one language, either by an individual speaker or by a community of speakers.

First announced by UNCESCO in 1999, International Mother Language Day is an opportunity for the organization to encourage member states to look at the status of indigenous languages and the important role they can play in fostering social cohesion.

The Kwéyòl poetry writing competition is open to the public in two categories: junior and senior. The competition ends March 21.