Saint Lucia Jazz and New York Jazz at Lincoln Centre team up

(GIS) — Saint Lucia Jazz and New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center are collaborating to bring to Saint Lucia what is being described as the most exciting and authentic jazz journey.

From May 5 to 12, the entire island will fire up with Caribbean Jazz, a nautical jazz excursion, Grammy Award winning performers, and the first Gospel-inspired Jazz brunch.

The reconfiguration of the event according to Events Saint Lucia’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Leonce, was largely the result of a reduced budget.

Mr. Leonce assured that the new configuration will in no way affect the other summer festivals.

Senior Marketing Officer at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Jackie Mathurin, highlighted various components of the festivals including the platform provided for local talents like Augustin “Jabb” Duplesis, Diena Phillip, Rashad, Jessy Billy, and Rob Zii Taylor and Finesse.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Director of Programming and Touring, Jason Olaine, expressed excitement given the collaboration. He stated that many of the artists have in the past performed in Saint Lucia and are looking forward to returning.

Saint Lucia Jazz will commence on May 4, with West Coast Jazz at the Anse La Raye Waterfront, and will culminate on May 12, with a Gospel Brunch at Shangri-La.

