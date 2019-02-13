‘Saint Lucia is for all of us, not some’ — Gros Islet Highway coconut vendors refuse to relocate

Share This On:
(SNO) — Coconut vendors along the Gros Islet Highway are making it clear that they do not intend to move to a new location as dictated by the Gros Islet Constituency Council (GICC).
The GICC placed no-vending signs along the highway and police showed up in the area on Tuesday. but the vendors were defiant and put up their own signs.
One read, ‘Saint Lucia is for all of us, not some’ while another said, ‘Tax incentive to Ojolab, EC$24 millin to Sandals, no incentives for the poor man’ — and still another said, ‘We must survive in our country’.
Sylvester Clifford, a vendor, told reporters that the whole thing is being done for big businesses.
He said in creole that the big and the small are supposed to live together and one cannot survive without the other.
Concerns have been raised over vending in the area and a compromise was reached to have the vendors relocated miles away in Bois D’orange.
One vendor told HTS that toilets and shelters were promised in the new location but nothing was done.
“And they just want us to move, so we not moving,” she stated.
The vendors claim that their livelihood is now at stake.
“There is no foot traffic, there is no mall, you are not going to sell,” the vendor stated. “Not everyone wants the coconut water in a bottle, they want the coconut itself and there are people who work around and they come to buy their coconut every day.”
At this point, it is unknown what will be the next move of the GICC.
Remove them. Ask your self...where do they go to use the bathroom (in the bush across the road). Where do they wash their hands after? Who is to blame when someone falls sick or dies from contaminated water..??? Thats right the government authority that should have removed them in the first place. Just because they are dressed in rags doesnt mean they are poor! They make good money and pay NO TAXES.
The argument about not moving and citing racism and is foolish. The place does not belong to the vendors and the probably not paying to vend their goods. The Gros Islet Constiturncy Council made a mistake in the aporoach that was taken to remove the vendor from the present location. It seems there was no prior talks and preparation, only ad hoc decision. The matter can be corrected if the Gros Islet Constituency Council secures a place that is large and accessible as the permanent market. Thiis place should be beautified and have necessary facilities and a name: The "Gros Islet Coconut Vending Market (GICVM). This exclusive or dedicated site for this activity shoould resolve the problem once and for all.
Leave the coconut sellers alone. That is a big part of the Caribbean experience and everyone likes a freshly picked cool coconut water.
Yes, some of us love to be entrepreneurs but presentation is also a huge part of it…it’s not just about making the money but what kind of service are you giving your customers. If this is your daily bread, have some form of pride in doing it. We pay top dollar when eating at a fancy restaurant, not just for the food but the experience, location, presentation and good customer service. So please have some pride in what you do, the customers will love it…One love
What wrong with Bois d orange again is there toilet facilities no does Rodney Bay have no so what's the problem now?
Welcome to St. Lucia. The land where anyone can do whatever they want without consequence. Sure you want to hustle but you vendors are causing a problem in the area. And that's what happens when Government don't act. You allow one to do it others will follow if you don't stop the first.
Well, In every situation, before a decision can be concluded, every points has to be taken into consideration that all parties involved will benefit.
A coconut layby should be created to allow smooth flows of traffic. Licenses should be had. Vendors should be fined and licenses revoked for leaving the place untidy at the day's end.
Everybody benefits. Those who constructed the layby, those who want to buy. Those who wish pass without a traffic hazard, the health hazard of rodents and other unsanitary conditions.
Lotta rules, garcon. Lotta "shoulds." Win win. SMH. Hilarious.
Make it decent. Make a decent living. Let's all grow orderly, Saint Lucia. Such construction too, would show that the government listens and is engaged.
Hahaha , what we voted for is what we are getting today. Well done Chastanet, Negroes are afraid of Whites. If you think I am wrong just check King, Spider, Estaphane and Sarah.
You are a every special kind of kneegrow. Grow a brain azz hole.
Always making it hard for the poor people who are hustling and they wonder why some of the youth turn to a life of crime. Whenever local entrepreneurs try to hustle in Rodney Bay they are always shuttling away for big business. For example the chicken vans outside by Rodney bay mall was moved to Bonn Terre gap.