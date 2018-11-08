Saint Lucia international makes Antigua move

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucia international footballer Andrus Remy has made a move to play in Antigua and Barbuda, coming from B2 FC in Marchand.

Remy, a 25-year-old centre-forward for B1 in the SLFA First Division, Marchand in inter-district competition, and the Saint Lucia senior national men’s team, scored on his Saint Lucia Lucia debut in September, against Antigua and Barbuda in the Nations League.

His debut came just days after his 25th birthday.

He had been the leading scorer earlier this year in the Saint Lucia Football Association (Inc.) Coca Cola Cup, scoring six goals in six matches.

Remy’s performance at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda would have caught the attention of INET IMOBILE Grenades FC.

Grenades finished last season fourth out of 10 teams in the Antigua and Barbuda Premier Division, currently known as the Digicel/Red Stripe Premier Division for sponsorship purposes, the top football league in Antigua and Barbuda.