Saint Lucia: Hurricane relief drive on the square

By OECS
September 25, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) — Saint Lucians are encouraged to gather at the square (next to the cathedral) in Castries tomorrow, Tuesday September 26, to donate much-needed items for hurricane-stricken Dominica.

The community drive is geared towards children and babies affected by the hurricane, as such a special focus is placed on relief items such as baby food, baby formula, diapers, milk, baby wipes, canned food and clothing.

Time: 10am – 5:30pm

Venue: Square (Next to the Cathedral)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

