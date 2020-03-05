Saint Lucia hosts IMO Regional Workshop

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia hosts the Regional Workshop for Senior Maritime Administrators, organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Division of Maritime Affairs of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) executed plans for the Regional Workshop to be held from 5th to 6th March 2020, at the St. James’s Club. This workshop brings together Maritime Administrations from the Caribbean region to provide current information on the regulatory and other developments in the international maritime sector, as well as, the latest information on current and future developments at IMO and to facilitate the exchange of information between Caribbean Administrations. A total of 56 Administrators have registered for this workshop.

In attendance were: the Minister of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour – Honorable Stephenson King; The Minister for Physical Planning – Honorable Herald Stanislas; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour – Mr. Ivor Daniel. The head table also included; senior officials of the IMO Head of Section, Latin America & Caribbean – Mr. Carlos Salgado; Regional Maritime Adviser, Caribbean – Mr. Colin P. Young. and SLASPA’s General Manager – Mr. Daren Cenac.

Speaking at the ceremony Mr. Salgado provided an overview of the topics and areas to be discussed noting a primary focus on: the work of the IMO; regional and national technical cooperation and capacity building needs & mutual assistance; the National Maritime Transport Policy development & the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the region. The work of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat in the context of maritime transport; Women in Maritime, in the context of the Caribbean Maritime Association and the establishment of a National Framework for Hydrographic Services.

Director of Maritime Affairs, Mr. Christopher Alexander expressed his elation at Saint Lucia being chosen as the host country for this workshop and believes that the expected outcome will have a significant impact on the development of maritime administrations. He further stated, “The creation of opportunities for training and employment for Caribbean nationals within the industry are all positive signs of the success of administrators in regional jurisdictions.” The IMO efforts, he further asserted has continually supported the growth and effectiveness of individual administrations and the regional maritime framework.

