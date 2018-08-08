Saint Lucia & Hope Is Rising New York presenting Prayer and Praise Concert

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St. Lucia in collaboration with Hope Is Rising New York are presenting the Prayer & Praise Concert which will be at the Cultural Centre at 2 pm on the 18th of August 2018.

These organisations see it fit to bring hope more extensively to the youth and have made a brave move to tackle societal issues and ills. The intention is to motivate and encourage people through the most electric spiritual atmosphere they will ever experience.

They have decided to host top local and regional artists from the Caribbean. There will also be dances skits Mimers upon display. Hope Is Rising Movement, believing that the concert will hit St Lucia by storm! So, everyone should make it their appointment.

Ticket outlet is at the cell and Ryan Hilaire, Ministry of Transformation 2nd floor.