Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Saint Lucia & Hope Is Rising New York presenting Prayer and Praise Concert

Press Release
August 8, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Danil Boots Denis

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St. Lucia in collaboration with Hope Is Rising New York are presenting the Prayer & Praise Concert which will be at the Cultural Centre at 2 pm on the 18th of August 2018.

These organisations see it fit to bring hope more extensively to the youth and have made a brave move to tackle societal issues and ills. The intention is to motivate and encourage people through the most electric spiritual atmosphere they will ever experience.

They have decided to host top local and regional artists from the Caribbean. There will also be dances skits Mimers upon display. Hope Is Rising Movement, believing that the concert will hit St Lucia by storm! So, everyone should make it their appointment.

Ticket outlet is at the cell and Ryan Hilaire, Ministry of Transformation 2nd floor.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.