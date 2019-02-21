Don't Miss
Saint Lucia home fetches hefty US$15-million price tag

By SNO Staff
February 21, 2019

Fredrik Eklund

(SNO) — A house in Saint Lucia has been raising a few eyebrows in the real estate world because of its hefty US$15-million price tag.

The property, which forms part of Sugar Beach Viceroy Resort in Soufriere, was featured by Fredrik Eklund on his Emmy-nominated hit television series “Million Dollar Listing: New York” on Bravo TV, recently.

Eklund is a real estate entrepreneur, television personality and bestselling author, who regularly breaks sales records. It is reported that he closed real estates sales at $1 billion in 2018.

As expected, the property in Saint Lucia comes with all the amenities associated with such a high price, including a secluded beachfront locale, a dramatic outdoor terrace and pool, and moorings for yachts.

It also boasts round-the-clock pampering with butler service, concierge, personal chef, spa, and anything else one might desire.

According to Bravo, that home has stunning views of Val des Pitons, two volcanic spires that are so incredibly beautiful they were declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. It contains five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is spread across 125 acres of tropical.

It has an infinity pool and close by are two white sand beaches.

Each bedroom has private terraces with outdoor showers.

The living spaces have natural stone floors and the custom-designed Italian kitchen features appliances by Gaggenau and Miele.

It appears only the super rich can afford such home.

