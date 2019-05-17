Saint Lucia hires 49 new police officers

Share This On:

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is boosting the number of its ranks.

Forty-nine new police recruits will be formally welcomed into the force one week from now.

According to the RSLPF, its 36th Passing Out Parade of 49 police recruits will be held on Friday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Police Force Academy at La Toc, Castries.

News that the staff complement of the RSLPF would’ve been increased was first announced at a police press conference on August 31, 2018.

According to the police at the time, the new batch of 50 recruits should be in uniform and on duty by 2019.

The officials were at the time highlighting the crime situation in the country, from January – July of 2018, to media personnel.

