Saint Lucia hands over two wanted criminals to Martinique

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police handed over two wanted men to French authorities earlier this month, according to a report by Martinique la 1ère.

One of the men, 39-year-old Marie Magdeleine, who is originally from Lamentin, was arrested in Saint Lucia as part of an “irregular stay procedure” on April 2, 2020, the French media house reported.

The authorities say Magdeleine was wanted in connection with a number of high-profile crimes including a deadly shooting at the Touloulou restaurant in Sainte-Anne on January 14, 2014.

Magdeleine and another man, who was not identified in the report, were deported to Martinique between Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Both were delivered to the French authorities aboard the patrol boat of the national navy, La Combattante, which was in the Saint Lucia channel, Public Prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul indicated.

The two men were then handed over to the investigators of OFAST (the anti-narcotics office) in the Caribbean.

They were reportedly the subject of an arrest warrant issued by an investigating magistrate of the Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction (JIRS) of Fort-de-France.

The men appeared before the investigating magistrate on Saturday, April 4, 2020, on several drugs and arms trafficking, and gang-related charges.

They were remanded at the Ducos Penitentiary Center.