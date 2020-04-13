Saint Lucia hands over two wanted criminals to Martinique

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia police handed over two wanted men to French authorities earlier this month, according to a report by Martinique la 1ère.
One of the men, 39-year-old Marie Magdeleine, who is originally from Lamentin, was arrested in Saint Lucia as part of an “irregular stay procedure” on April 2, 2020, the French media house reported.
The authorities say Magdeleine was wanted in connection with a number of high-profile crimes including a deadly shooting at the Touloulou restaurant in Sainte-Anne on January 14, 2014.
Magdeleine and another man, who was not identified in the report, were deported to Martinique between Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Both were delivered to the French authorities aboard the patrol boat of the national navy, La Combattante, which was in the Saint Lucia channel, Public Prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul indicated.
The two men were then handed over to the investigators of OFAST (the anti-narcotics office) in the Caribbean.
They were reportedly the subject of an arrest warrant issued by an investigating magistrate of the Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction (JIRS) of Fort-de-France.
The men appeared before the investigating magistrate on Saturday, April 4, 2020, on several drugs and arms trafficking, and gang-related charges.
They were remanded at the Ducos Penitentiary Center.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Crime/Police
- National Meals Programme delivers over 3,000 meals to Saint Lucians (+photo gallery)
- Martinique has 157 COVID-19 cases
- “Those of us who are in a position to help should do so” — Dr. Jimmy Fletcher
- Maher Chreiki and his companies donate $205,000 to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 battle
- UPDATED: St. Lucian man accused of stabbing two sisters in Dominica
- BREAKING NEWS: Texas-based St. Lucian students affected by COVID-19 seek donations to help pay rent
- Trump: Visa sanctions for countries that delay or refuse to accept deportees — amid COVID-19 pandemic
- BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia COVID-19 telethon raises $2.5 million
- Chastanet: 10-hour curfew extended to April 26; hardware stores, home suppliers to open