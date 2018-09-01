Saint Lucia gov’t shells out US$12M for sports consultancy in no-bid contract

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(CARIBBEAN NEWS NOW) — Yet another leaked document from the Prime Minister Allen Chastanet-led administration has revealed that, on April 10, 2018, the Saint Lucia government entered into an agreement with a sports project management firm, The Parker Company (TPC) in Miami, Florida, represented by Donald Lockerbie, to provide sports programme management services for the sum of US$12 million on another ‘no bid’ contract.

The entire 2018/19 budget estimate for the ministry of youth development and sports is EC$8,360,100 (US$3 million).

The Parker Company website lists Lockerbie as the managing director – sports and events division. In 2010, he was relieved of his position as head of USA Cricket Association, after promises by Lockerbie about development of the game in the US came to nothing.

Finances were also a concern, as a tournament in Florida in May 2010 featuring New Zealand and Sri Lanka is believed to have resulted in a significant loss to the US association.

Philip J Pierre, political leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and leader of the opposition, commented: “During my budget response I noted that the United Workers Party (UWP) proposed to spend more money on consultants than on poverty reduction. The payment made to Lockerbie is a manifestation of the priorities of UWP government and their desire to please friends, family and foreigners.”

Three leaked invoices from The Parker Company to the Saint Lucia government with wire transfer instructions to a US account in Florida, pursuant to the agreement, reveal that US$328,537.86 has already been paid by the government.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr Ernest Hilaire, at a press conference on Tuesday, said: “When you think about it, OJO labs getting EC$10 million, Sandals EC$24 million, Range Developments getting EC$33 million, we found out yesterday that Don Lockerbie is getting US$12 million for managing, design and construction of sports facilities.

“You’re hearing the kind of monies that this government, and I’m hearing that Lockerbie has already been paid EC$892,000 from our treasury. When you hear those figures being paid out to consultants, and also those consultants don’t even go out to tender.

“When you going to give out a consultancy for US$12 million that does not even go out to tender, and you’re hearing that schools cannot be repaired, for the opening of school next week.

“You’re hearing that there’s no medicine at health centres and hospitals, you wonder what really is happen in this country of ours.

“I read this contract for The Parker Company, which is Donald Lockerbie, US$12 million, approximately EC$33 million, for a project management contract. That’s the cost of the Beausejour cricket ground [renamed the Daren Sammy cricket ground].

“I was the permanent secretary [1997, in charge of the ministry of youth and sports] when we built the Beausejour cricket ground, EC$33 million, the entire Beausejour cricket ground. And there were project managers employed. There were architects and engineers, all of that was in the EC$33 million.

“And one contractor, one person, one company, a friend of the prime minister is being paid EC$33 million as a project management services contract.

“I am going to read this two or three or four times over for it to really sink in, that’s what we’ve come to in this country. And a Cabinet sits down and approves that.”