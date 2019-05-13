Don't Miss
Happy Mother’s Day! We wish fun and relaxation for all mothers today: from the management of St. Lucia News Oline

Saint Lucia gov’t gets US$16.1M to implement Education Quality Improvement Project

By Lissa Joseph, GIS
May 12, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share1
+1
1 Shares

Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert

(GIS) — Spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, the Education Quality Improvement Project (EQuIP), is on stream.

Funding for the Project was secured from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), through the Department of Economic Development, Transport and Civil Aviation.

The EQUIP Project is geared toward the enhancement of Saint Lucia’s education sector. The Policy on Education is centered around building a sector that is responsive to the diverse needs of Saint Lucia’s children, young people and adults, and developing graduate students capable of taking their place in the international economic and social community.

One component of the EQuIP initiative is enhancing the capacity to improve teacher quality, the relevance of education, and instructional effectiveness across the education sector. The project also focuses on enhancing the provisions for Special Needs Education in Saint Lucia.

In fulfilling these objectives short-term and degree-level continuing professional development training programmes are provided for teachers. Among those opportunities is the undertaking of Master’s programmes at the University of New Brunswick.

Minister for Education, Hon Dr. Gale Rigobert updated educators on the progress of the program at the term meeting with ministry officials. She indicated that due consideration is being given to the conversion of select secondary schools into sixth form schools.

The Government of Saint Lucia has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) equivalent to the sum of sixteen million one hundred and ninety-two thousand US dollars (USD$16,192,000) toward the cost of implementing the EQuIP project.

(1)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share1
+1
1 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.