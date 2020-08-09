By Office of the Prime Minister

(PRESS RELEASE) — The La Fargue Development in Choiseul is the latest addition to the Government of Saint Lucia’s land and housing stock for citizens.

The sod-turning ceremony took place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 on the entrance to the approximately 28.4 acres of flat land with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and the peak of Gros Piton.

Invest Saint Lucia is the agency responsible for this thrust to encourage locals to invest in property.

According to Chairman of the Board, Mr. Pinkley Francis, part of their mandate has been to make owning a piece of Saint Lucia more accessible to people by creating 600 new landowners at various locations around the island.

“Programmes like these enable land ownership by Saint Lucians and improve their socio-economic return on assets. It also continues Invest Saint Lucia’s vision to expand economic activity beyond its current boundaries,” noted the chairman. “Choiseul and the south represent endless potential for businesses and residents to build a modern southern quadrant that protects its rich culture and while capitalizing on strategic opportunities in the nearby districts stretching from Soufriere to Micoud.”

Present to witness the beginning of more investment in the south was Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet; Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation Honourable Guy Joseph; and Minister for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs and MP for Choiseul/Saltibus Honourable Bradly Felix.

Minister Felix, wearing two hats at the event, spoke glowingly about the potential of the project.

“Invest Saint Lucia has embarked on an ambitious goal of creating 500 to 600 new landowners. I am proud to say that the La Fargue Development is the agency’s largest project towards this goal to date. This is only the beginning for Choiseul and these benefits merely skim the surface of the trickle-down effect of a development on such a hefty scale as what we are celebrating today.”

Prime Minister Chastanet congratulated Invest Saint Lucia and Minister Felix for their commitment and dedication to ensuring that the land development project was launched despite the setbacks of COVID-19. He also made a call for residents of Choiseul and Saint Lucians here and abroad to buy a piece of land and be part of the quickly emerging development and prestige of the south.

The La Fargue Choiseul development joins the likes of Bois Jolie, Beauchamp and Choc and will offer 114 lots ranging in size from 4,193 to 26,000 square feet.

Anyone wishing to apply for Invest Saint Lucia’s land sales can find application forms at either its Castries or Vieux Fort office or online at https://www.investstlucia.com/