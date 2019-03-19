Saint Lucia gov’t commissions micro-fermentation plant in Micoud to assist cocoa farmers

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Saint Luia government has commissioned a reconfigured cocoa micro-fermentation plant in Anse Ger, Micoud which Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said will assist efforts at agricultural diversification on the island.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Chastanet said the facility will assist cocoa farmers improve the fermenting process of their product.

“The establishment of the chocolate factory at Hotel Chocolat in Soufriere has also helped breathe new life into the local cocoa industry and has provided a steady market for local cocoa farmers,” he said.

Chastanet is now appealing to Saint Lucians to get involved in cocoa production.

“Saint Lucia has a competitive advantage, based on the quality and unique flavor of the cocoa grown on the island,” he said. “A ready market exists because we produce premium cocoa which is richer in flavor and considered to be one of the finest in the world thereby fetching a better price on the world market.”

The prime inister said that in August, Saint Lucia will celebrate Chocolate Heritage Month with many cocoa farmers and resorts offering specialized packages, deals, tours and experiences to attract chocolate lovers.

“Saint Lucia has a rich history of producing some of the world’s best cocoa and chocolate,” he stated. “Beginning in the 1700s, Saint Lucia exported its cocoa beans to Europe where it went on to produce some of the finest chocolate in the world.”