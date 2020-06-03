Don't Miss

Saint Lucia govt awards more road reconstruction contracts

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour
June 3, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour is pleased to announce the successful completion of negotiations and the award of contracts for three more road projects under the Road Improvement and Maintenance Program (Phase IV).

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, officials signed contracts for the following projects:

– Savanna Ahoe Roads Reconstruction Project (762 meters)
– Piat Development Roads Reconstruction Project (1948 meters)
– Morne Du Don to Balata Roads Reconstruction Project (2349 meters)

These projects are expected to bring relief to all road users while stimulating employment and economic activity through the construction sector.

Designed to improve climate resilience, the project’s scope involves the complete reconstruction of the road surface, construction of proper drainage, and residence access.

Residents and the motoring public are advised of some inconveniences, dust, and noise pollution during the construction phases.

The Department of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience.

