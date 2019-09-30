Saint Lucia gov’t announces decrease in gas, diesel, kerosene prices; increase in cylinder prices

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The price changes take effect from Monday, September 30, 2019:

– Gasoline decreased from $2.98 to $2.91 per litre or $13.57 to $13.21 per gallon

– Diesel decreased from $2.88 to $2.82 per litre or $13.07 to $12.81 per gallon

– Kerosene decreased from $1.93 to $1.79 per litre or $8.76 to $8.12 per gallon

– 20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.07 to $32.28 per cylinder

– 22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $35.55 to $35.79 per cylinder

– 100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $204.16 to $205.22 per cylinder

The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, October 21, 2019.

