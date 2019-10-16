Don't Miss
Saint Lucia government updates minibus sector on road plans

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour
October 15, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) – Minibus owners and operators have welcomed news of the government’s US$42-million Road Improvement and Maintenance Program (RIMP IV).

The RIMP (IV) spans approximately 101km of roads, to be completely reconstructed around the island.

To promote greater public accountability and transparency, the Department of Infrastructure hosted the northern membership of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) along with non-affiliates at a special consultation on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, to discuss the ongoing roads program.

A similar consultation will be hosted with NCOPT members and non-affiliates in the Southern Districts of the island.


For many years, minibus drivers and owners complained about bad roads that adversely impact their operations and bottom-line. Now, the commencement of the RIMP (IV), the single largest investment to fix roads here in Saint Lucia, is good news for the minibus sector.

Permanent Secretary Mr. Ivor Daniel says Tuesday’s consultation presented an opportunity to have frank and open discussions with the minibus sector, recognizing that they are important drivers of national development.


A number of recommendations made by the minibus sector has received the green light from the Ministry of Infrastructure and will be implemented as part of the RIMP (IV). These include the installation of lay-bys and additional bus stops along the east coast, and improved road signage island-wide.

Tuesday’s consultation was the first in a series of corporate engagements to discuss the Road Improvement and Maintenance Program (RIMP IV).

On Wednesday, October 16, the Department of Infrastructure will consult with the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce.

