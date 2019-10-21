Saint Lucia government approves barrel concessions

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The government of Saint Lucia has once again approved concessions with regard to the importation of barrels at Christmas.

Concessions are from the period November 15, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

The concessions on barrels are in accordance with the following terms and conditions:

– 100% waiver of import duty on personal items, food, clothing, toys, and other household consumables, contained in barrels. Electronics are explicitly excluded.

– The number of barrels qualifying for concessions is two per household.

– The upper limit on the value per barrel is EC$2,500 per barrel on the items qualifying for concessions.

– Qualifying items must be for personal use and not commercial use.

– The usual penalties and fines apply if the goods are used for commercial purposes.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved for the transmission of the appropriate legal instrument to Parliament to declare barrels imported during the above mentioned period to be exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT).

