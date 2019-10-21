Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucia government approves barrel concessions

By Office of the Prime Minister
October 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The government of Saint Lucia has once again approved concessions with regard to the importation of barrels at Christmas.

Concessions are from the period November 15, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

The concessions on barrels are in accordance with the following terms and conditions:

– 100% waiver of import duty on personal items, food, clothing, toys, and other household consumables, contained in barrels. Electronics are explicitly excluded.

– The number of barrels qualifying for concessions is two per household.

– The upper limit on the value per barrel is EC$2,500 per barrel on the items qualifying for concessions.

– Qualifying items must be for personal use and not commercial use.

– The usual penalties and fines apply if the goods are used for commercial purposes.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved for the transmission of the appropriate legal instrument to Parliament to declare barrels imported during the above mentioned period to be exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT).

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.