Saint Lucia girls beat Bahamas

(SNO) – Saint Lucia’s girls continued the winning ways for the nation’s youth football teams, beating the Bahamas on Tuesday at the CONCACAF Under-15 Championships in Florida.

This was Saint Lucia’s second consecutive victory, with Arnika Louis and Krysan St. Louis getting on the scoresheet on this occasion. They defeated Guyana, 3-1, yesterday.

Saint Lucia’s boys have also won two in a row at the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 Challenge in the Dominican Republic, beating Turks and Caicos, 8-0, and Puerto Rico, 4-1.