Saint Lucia gets 40,000 face masks, other equipment from Taiwan

(St. Lucia News Online) — Taiwan has again come to Saint Lucia’s rescue in its time of need, donating a number of essential items to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The country donated 40,000 face masks, six sets of thermal imaging body temperature detection systems and several forehead thermometers.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed gratitude to Taiwan for its generosity.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, I say a heartfelt Thank You to President Tsai and our amazing friends from Taiwan for their continued generosity,” Chastanet said on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

Taiwan and Saint Lucia, like many countries worldwide, are battling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taiwan, on Saturday, April 4, confirmed seven COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the country to 355, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taiwan.

Saint Lucia has so far confirmed 13 cases including two who were repatriated.

Worldwide, the virus has infected 1,140,327 people and killed 60,887 as of midday, Saturday, April 4, according to international agencies.

Statistics also show that 233,930 have recovered, to date.