Saint Lucia gears up for Good Deeds Day

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 7 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The global tradition of Good Deeds Day will take place on April 7, 2019 at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds, Vieux Fort.

It is hosted by Volunteer Saint Lucia in collaboration with Writing Legends, which is a social enterprise focused on youth and social development in the Eastern Caribbean.

Good Deeds Day was borne out of the simple idea that if each person helped another, this would create a significant positive impact on the world. This initiative started in 2007, launched and organized by Ruach Tova (NGO) under the Arison Group in Israel, and has since transcended borders whereby hundreds of thousands choose to volunteer and help others by doing good deeds.

The global tradition of Good Deeds Day will be taking place this year on April 7, 2019. Last year, activities were led in the south of the island by Volunteer Saint Lucia’s Choiseul chapter. This year, Volunteer Saint Lucia is happy to bring the campaign to the entire island through a calendar of activities scheduled for participation by all our chapters.

This local campaign is taking place in collaboration with Giving Tuesday Eastern Caribbean — a charitable initiative by Writing Legends, and forms part of a wider regional Good Deeds Day Caribbean campaign together with Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Curacao, Dominica, Haiti, Barbados, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Guyana and Jamaica.

We invite everyone to join us in this global day of doing good! We’re calling on all schools, churches, public and private sector organisations and the civil society to come out and help us make the campaign a huge success. Our volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure that all goes well and that everyone can be involved in Good Deeds Day 2019.

We are ALL IN this year Our Future our Journey, as we celebrate 40 years of Independence and ALL IN as we commit to spreading good deeds and making our country a stronger and better place!

There are a number of activities leading up to 7th April, 2019 and all interested can contact their local Volunteer Chapter to join in.

Volunteer Saint Lucia Chapters:

Gros Islet

Babonneau

Castries

Dennery

Micoud

Vieux Fort

Choiseul

Soufriere

Canaries

Laborie

For Further information please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook Page @Volunteer-Saint Lucia

Instagram at VolunteerSaint Lucia