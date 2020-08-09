Saint Lucia gas and cylinder prices increased

By Ministry of Commerce

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and the government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel per gallon, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

The retail price of diesel per litre and kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

GASOLINE increased from $2.63 to $2.67 per litre or $11.95 to $12.13 per gallon

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.57 per litre or $7.15 per gallon

Diesel remains at unchanged at $2.35 per litre or increased from $10.68 to $10.69 per gallon

20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $27.35 to $27.70 per cylinder

22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $30.09 to $30.47 per cylinder

100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $159.37 to $162.82 per cylinder

The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, August 31, 2020.